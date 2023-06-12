Dodgers vs. White Sox series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers are back in Los Angeles to open a six-game homestand. Up first is a three-game series against the White Sox at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles is 4-5 in interleague play this season, including 3-3 at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are 13-15 all-time in interleague play against the White Sox, including 7-7 at Dodger Stadium, though Los Angeles has won six of their last seven meetings dating back to 2017. The Dodgers beat the White Sox in the World Series in six games in 1959, their second season in Los Angeles.

Wednesday’s middle game of the series will be televised exclusively by ESPN.

Dodgers vs. White Sox schedule

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.

Tony Gonsolin vs. Lance Lynn

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Mike Clevinger

ESPN

Thursday, 7:10 p.m.

Michael Grove vs. Dylan Cease

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)