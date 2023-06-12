Dodgers minor league teams in first-half playoff races

All four Dodgers minor league affiliates are in first place on Monday, with the first half of the season nearing a close. Here’s a look at where each team stands in relation to clinching a playoff berth.

Pacific Coast League

Triple-A

Oklahoma City owns the best record in the PCL at 45-18, with a 10-game lead over both Reno and Round Rock, with 12 games left in the first half.

OKC is home to face Sugar Land and Las Vegas the next two weeks. Oklahoma City is 4-2 against Reno this season and 6-0 against Round Rock, owning the tiebreakers over both teams.

The magic number for Oklahoma City to clinch the first half is two.

The first-half winner in the Pacific Coast League will host the second-half winner (or if that is the same is the first-half winner, the next-best second-half team) in a best-of-3 league championship series from September 26-28. The winner advances to play the International League winner in the Triple-A championship game on September 30 in Las Vegas.

For Double-A and both Class-A levels, each league is split into two divisions. The winner of the first half of each division will play the second-half winner in a best-of-3 division series in the postseason, with both division series winners in each league playing in a best-of-3 championship series.

Texas League

Double-A

Tulsa (37-20) has a one-game lead over Arkansas (36-21) in the North Division, after losing four of six at home to Arkansas last week. Arkansas owns the first-half tiebreaker over Tulsa by virtue of winning eight of 12 head-to-head games this season.

The Drillers have two more series remaining in the first half, playing Springfield (28-29) on the road and hosting Northwest Arkansas (21-36).

Tulsa’s magic number to clinch the first-half is 12.

Midwest League

High-A

Great Lakes (39-17) has already clinched a playoff spot, up by 10 games over West Michigan (29-27) in the East Division with only nine games to play in the first half.

It’s the second straight year in the postseason for the Loons.

California League

Low-A

Rancho Cucamonga (33-24) leads the South Division by 3½ games over Inland Empire (28-26) and 3½ games over Lake Elsinore (27-27), with nine more games remaining in the first half.

The Quakes play six games this week on the road in San Jose, the leaders of the North Division with the best record in the Cal League (37-20), then the first-half schedule concludes with the first three Rancho Cucamonga games back home against Lake Elsinore.

Rancho Cucamonga’s magic number to clinch the first half is six over Inland Empire.

The Quakes currently hold the tiebreaker over Lake Elsinore, winning seven of 12 games, but the two still have three games this half on June 20-22. Rancho Cucamonga clinched the tiebreaker over Inland Empire, winning 10 of 15 meetings this season to date.