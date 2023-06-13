Michael Busch wins Pacific Coast League player of the week

Dodgers infielder Michael Busch was back on the field last week for Triple-A Oklahoma City, and hit so well that he was named Pacific Coast League player of the week for the period of June 5-11.

After missing five games the week before after hitting a double against Reno on May 30, Busch returned to the lineup with a vengeance on the road against Reno, collecting 13 hits in 26 at-bats with four doubles, three home runs, a triple, 11 runs batted in, and seven runs scored, hitting a robust .500/.533/1.077.

The big dog has gotta eat, and Michael Busch does just that with a homer off the top of the Big Dog House!



Dodgers take the lead in the 7th inning! pic.twitter.com/LpYjzgBJyk — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) June 9, 2023

Uh oh. Michael Busch is starting to get hot.



He homers for the second straight day, going the opposite way for his fifth dinger of the season! pic.twitter.com/BBolmAKdX4 — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) June 10, 2023

Busch played third base in all six games last week. He’s started 20 games at the position this year for Oklahoma City, in addition to 18 starts at second base and three more at first base. During his two-week stint in the majors this season, Busch started three times at third base, once at second, and even played one inning in left field.

Since getting optioned to Triple-A on May 11, Busch is hitting .282/.394/.529 in 22 games. On the season, he’s hitting .310/.427/.518 with a 129 wRC+ for Oklahoma City.

Busch is the fifth OKC player to win weekly honors in the Pacific Coast League this season, along with catcher Hunter Feduccia (April 17-23) and pitchers William Cuevas (April 24-30), Matt Andriese (May 8-14) and Mark Washington (May 30-June 3).

