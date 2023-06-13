 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: Dodgers vs White Sox

June 13: Dodgers 5, White Sox 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

The Dodgers got first inning home runs from Will Smith and David Peralta to back six scoreless innings from Tony Gonsolin to beat the White Sox on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

5 Total Updates Since
Jun 12, 2023, 4:56am PDT