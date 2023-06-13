June 13: Dodgers 5, White Sox 1

The Dodgers got first inning home runs from Will Smith and David Peralta to back six scoreless innings from Tony Gonsolin to beat the White Sox on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Jun 12, 2023, 4:56am PDT
June 13
Tony Gonsolin keeps Dodgers up to speed
Tony Gonsolin pitched six scoreless innings and was backed by a pair of two-run home runs in the first inning in the Dodgers’ win over the White Sox at Dodger Stadium.
June 13
Dodgers vs. White Sox Game I chat
The Dodgers face the White Sox on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
June 13
Dodgers weekend pitching plans very much up in the air
Tony Gonsolin’s slow recovery in between starts, plus only four starting pitchers currently on the Dodgers active roster make this weekend’s pitching plans against the Giants very much undecided. Could be one bullpen game, could be another starter called up from Triple-A, could be both.
June 13
Muncy out of lineup with mild hamstring strain
Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy is out of the Dodgers lineup Tuesday and could miss Wednesday as well with a mild left hamstring strain. An MRI exam is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
June 12
Dodgers vs. White Sox series info
The Dodgers start a homestand with three games against the White Sox at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the second straight year these two teams will face off in interleague play.