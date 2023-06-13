Max Muncy out of Dodgers lineup with mild hamstring strain

LOS ANGELES — Third baseman Max Muncy is out of the Dodgers lineup Tuesday against the White Sox with a mild left hamstring strain, and will likely miss a few games.

“The last time he ran down the line two days ago, right behind his knee, his lower hamstring. There’s a little bit of a strain in there,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He’ll be down today. Potentially tomorrow, he’ll be ready to come off the bench.”

Muncy will get an MRI exam on Wednesday morning to determine the severity of the injury. If all goes well, Roberts said, Muncy would start the series finale on Thursday night.

In the meantime, Chris Taylor starts at third base for the Dodgers on Tuesday.

The injury occurred when Muncy grounded out up the middle to shortstop Trea Turner in the eighth inning on Sunday against the Phillies. Muncy drove in a run with that groundout, but also extended his hitless skid to 17 at-bats.

Muncy also felt a cramp in his left hamstring on May 28 against Tampa Bay, leaving that game in the third inning. Muncy missed one game then, and started the next 11 games before this current injury. Roberts said this hamstring strain is more serious than the cramp, but that for now it’s considered serious enough for an injured list stint, at least not until the MRI results.

“I think it’s very minimal, but it’s very important to know what we’re dealing with,” Roberts said.

Muncy is third on the Dodgers in both starts (58) and plate appearances (251) this season.