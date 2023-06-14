June 14: White Sox 8, Dodgers 4

The Dodgers bullpen allowed six runs in the eighth and ninth innings combined, falling to the White Sox on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
June 14
Dodgers find no relief in latest loss
The Dodgers bullpen, owners of the worst ERA in the National League, allowed six runs in the final two innings, turning a two-run lead into a four-run loss to the White Sox.
June 14
Muncy has Grade 2 hamstring strain, Miller starts Saturday
Dodgers updates on Max Muncy’s hamstring strain and Bobby Miller’s weekend pitching plans.
June 14
Dodgers vs. White Sox Game II chat
The Dodgers face the White Sox on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
June 14
Shelby Miller activated off bereavement leave
The Dodgers activated pitcher Shelby Miller off the bereavement list, and designated left-hander Adam Kolarek for assignment.
June 12
Dodgers vs. White Sox series info
The Dodgers start a homestand with three games against the White Sox at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the second straight year these two teams will face off in interleague play.
May 4
Dodgers-White Sox on June 14 added to ESPN slate
The Dodgers’ game against the White Sox on Wednesday, June 14 at Dodger Stadium will be televised exclusively by ESPN.