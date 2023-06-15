June 15: Dodgers 5, White Sox 4 (11 innings)

Chris Taylor’s grand slam erased a 4-0 deficit, and the Dodgers rallied to beat the White Sox in 11 innings on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium, with Freddie Freeman’s bases-loaded single the walk-off winner.
Jun 12, 2023, 4:56am PDT
June 15
Chris Taylor starts the comeback, Freddie Freeman walks it off
The Dodgers trailed 4-0 but rallied to beat the White Sox 5-4 in 11 innings. Chris Taylor hit a grand slam, and Freddie Freeman’s fly-ball single with the bases loaded won the game in walk-off fashion.
June 15
Daniel Hudson to shift rehab to Triple-A OKC
Daniel Hudson pitched a fourth scoreless inning for the Dodgers rookie affiliate in Arizona, and will move his minor league rehab assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City, getting closer to his return to the majors nearly a year after right knee surgery.
June 15
Dodgers vs. White Sox Game III chat
The Dodgers face the White Sox on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
June 15
Max Muncy continues to test hamstring, still day-to-day
Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy took grounders and ran at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, testing his strained left hamstring. He’s day-to-day, with a potential injured-list stint looming, perhaps as usual as Friday.
June 15
Breaking down White Sox starter Dylan Cease
With the Dodgers hosting the White Sox, a closer look at Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease, who starts in Thursday’s series finale at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
June 12
Dodgers vs. White Sox series info
The Dodgers start a homestand with three games against the White Sox at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the second straight year these two teams will face off in interleague play.