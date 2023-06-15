 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers

June 15: Dodgers 5, White Sox 4 (11 innings)

Contributors: Estevão Maximo, Eric Stephen, and Devin Csigi
/ new

Chris Taylor’s grand slam erased a 4-0 deficit, and the Dodgers rallied to beat the White Sox in 11 innings on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium, with Freddie Freeman’s bases-loaded single the walk-off winner.

6 Total Updates Since
Jun 12, 2023, 4:56am PDT