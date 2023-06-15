Dodgers minors: Justin Wrobleski strikes out 10 for Great Lakes

A recap of Wednesday in the Dodgers minor leagues.

Player of the day

Left-hander Justin Wrobleski is on a hot streak for High-A Great Lakes, and struck out a career-high 10 on Wednesday against Wisconsin. He allowed only two singles and a walk in his five innings, the third consecutive scoreless start for Wrobleski.

The Dodgers drafted Wrobleski out of Oklahoma State in the 11th round in 2021, and he’s been a steady performer this season, leading the Loons with 51 innings in his 12 starts. Five innings on Wednesday matched his career long, something he’s done in five of his last six starts.

On the season Wrobleski has a 3.00 ERA with 57 strikeouts and 20 walks in 51 innings.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Starter Mike Montgomery gave up three early runs while recording only five outs, and Oklahoma City’s offense couldn’t fully dig out of the hole in a loss to the Salt Lake City Bees (Angels).

Jahmai Jones doubled with two outs in the fourth inning, Oklahoma City’s first hit of the game, and later tripled, extending his hitting streak to 19 games, tied for the longest in the Pacific Coast League this season, during which the second baseman is hitting an absurd .460/.585/.889 with 17 extra-base hits.

Devin Mann was hitless in four at-bats, ending his on-base streak at 30 games.

Ryan Brasier pitched a perfect fifth inning in his Dodgers organization debut, allowing two groundouts and a flyout.

Even with the loss, Oklahoma City earned a playoff spot by clinching the best record in the Pacific Coast League in the first half. Losses by Round Rock (36-29) and Reno (36-29) left them 10 games behind OKC (46-19) with 10 games left in the first half. Oklahoma City holds the tiebreaker over both teams. Oklahoma City is the second Dodgers affiliate to clinch a playoff berth, along with High-A Great Lakes, who did so Sunday.

Double-A Tulsa

Tulsa didn’t get a hit until the fifth and were stymied by the Springfield Cardinals. Diego Cartaya’s single in the fifth was the only hit for the Drillers against left-hander Kenny Hernandez in six scoreless innings, and even than Cartaya was erased on a double play later in the frame.

After three relief appearances in Double-A, Ben Casparius got his first start for Tulsa back in his traditional role with more room in the rotation. He allowed a walk and home run to his first two batters faced, but gave up no other runs in his four innings, striking out five.

Eddys Leonard homered for the Drillers, one of four Tulsa hits.

Austin Gauthier walked in all four plate appearances — weirdly, both leadoff hitters in this game walked four times, including Springfield centerfielder Mike Antico, who also singled — increasing his Double-A on-base percentage to .439 in 14 games since getting promoted.

High-A Great Lakes

Ismael Alcantara’s two-run single provided the runs the Loons needed to beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers). That was one of only six hits for Great Lakes.

Catcher Yeiner Fernandez singled twice. Chris Newell and Jake Vogel each singled and walked. Vogel stole two bases and Newell stole one.

Aldry Acosta (two innings), Christian Suarez, and Juan Morillo combined to pitch four scoreless innings in relief to finish off the win.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes scored six runs in the sixth inning but later blew that lead. So they added four runs in the ninth to finish off a wild win over the San Jose Giants. Nick Biddison had a two-run double in the ninth to break the tie and start the scoring in the decisive inning.

The sixth included doubles by Josue De Paula and Kenneth Betancourt, the latter driving in two. The inning also featured a walk, a stolen base by catcher Thayron Liranzo, two wild pitches, and a passed ball. Bettancourt had three hits in the game.

Kyle Nevin homered to lead off the game, one of his three hits in the game. He scored three runs.

Starter Payton Martin allowed only a solo home run in his three innings, with three strikeouts. It was the second straight walk-less outing for the right-hander, who just turned 19 last month. He has a 2.03 ERA in 26⅔ innings, with 29 strikeouts and 13 walks.

Transactions

High-A: Catcher Dalton Rushing was placed on the injured list one day after getting hit in the helmet by a backswing. Catcher Max Hewitt joined the Loons from Tulsa.

Low-A: Catcher Jesus Galiz was placed on the injured list retroactive to Tuesday. Catcher Wladimir Chalo joined the Quakes from Arizona.

Wednesday scores

Thursday schedule