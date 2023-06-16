Dodgers minors: Daniel Hudson, Jerming Rosario, Alex Freeland

Daniel Hudson pitched another scoreless inning in the Arizona Complex League and will head next to Triple-A Oklahoma City on his rehab assignment, with a return to the Dodgers suddenly not so far off.

Here’s what happened elsewhere in the Dodgers minors on Thursday.

Player of the day

Pressed into relief duty after an early exit by the Great Lakes starter, Jerming Rosario had his best game since getting promoted to High-A, with five frames of hitless, scoreless relief with eight strikeouts.

Rosario took over in the third inning and got the Loons through the seventh to earn the win. The eight strikeouts were a season high for the 21-year-old right-hander, and five innings matched his season high, done twice with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga earlier in the year.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Thursday’s home game against the Salt Lake City Bees (Angels) was canceled due to forecasted inclement weather in Oklahoma City. The game will not be made up.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers managed only one run and four hits in a loss to the Springfield Cardinals. The only tally came in the eighth inning, with Austin Gauthier tripled with two outs and scored on a Jorbit Vivas single.

Starter River Ryan walked more (five) than he struck out (four) in his 3⅔ innings, allowing two runs (one earned) to get stuck with the loss.

High-A Great Lakes

A high-pitch first inning turned this one into a de factor bullpen game for the Loons, but Rosario’s best game since getting promoted rescued Great Lakes in a win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers).

Starter Ronan Kopp was pulled after 29 pitches and only two outs in the first inning, allowing two hits and two walks. He left with the bases loaded but somehow only allowed one run.

Damon Keith had two doubles for Great Lakes, driving in one. Shortstop Alex Freeland had two singles, stole three bases, and scored twice.

Jake Vogel also had two hits.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes allowed runs early and often while getting routed on the road by the San Jose Giants.

Jared Karros lasted a professional-best five innings in his start, but also allowed five runs, three of which were earned. The big blow was a two-run home run in the fourth. He struck out one, and saw his ERA rise to 2.92.

Kyle Nevin had two hits and a walk. Thayron Liranzo walked twice and singled.

Thursday scores

Friday schedule