The Dodgers are no strangers when buying at the trade deadline, with this season in particular marking a need for additions on the pitching side. It remains unclear whether the Dodgers will be tempted to dispose of their top ranked prospects as they have in years past. With the inconsistencies of the bullpen and a depleted rotation reliant mostly on young, unproven talent, the Dodgers should look to bolster their roster as they have in years past.

One potential trade candidate for the Dodgers would be 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber. A native of Southern California, Bieber has impressed over his first five seasons of action with the Cleveland Guardians. This season has been no different for Bieber, as he has posted a 5-3 record with a 3.29 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 3.82 FIP and a respectable ERA+ of 124. If the Dodgers plan on pursuing the two time All Star, he will reach arbitration after this season and will hit free agency after the 2024 season.

Sticking with the American League Central division, the Dodgers could look at poaching some former All Stars from the White Sox, as the two teams recently wrapped up their three game series. Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times notes how the Dodgers could look into acquiring starters such as Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, or Lance Lynn among a multitude of options in a deadline deal:

“Lucas Giolito, a Harvard-Westlake product, has a 3.54 ERA in 14 starts and is slated to become a free agent this offseason... Michael Kopech is a flamethrower with club control through 2025 and a 2.44 ERA in his last eight outings following a dreadful start to the year. Lance Lynn is having the worst season of his career — his ERA is an astronomical 6.75 — but the Dodgers need innings, he could provide them, and he has just a team option for $18 million for next season.”

Links

“The past few games for him clearly have been a grind, and so I think it’s okay to just give him a little rest bit and to get somebody else in there.”

As the Dodgers prepare for their annual Pride Night celebration, the Catholics for Catholics organization are planning on gathering a congregation north of a thousand participants to protest the festivities. Chuck Schilken of the Los Angeles Times has more on what is in store Friday surrounding Pride Night.

Michael Busch talked with MLB Network about finding a consistency in Triple-A Oklahoma City while playing different positions: