Dodgers vs. Giants Game IV chat

Emmet Sheehan makes his MLB debut

By Stacie Wheeler
Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dodgers host the Giants for the first time this season at Dodger stadium when the rivals open a three-game series Friday night. The Dodgers took two of three games when they matched up in San Francisco back in April. The Giants have won four straight games and are coming off a three-game sweep of the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Giants-Dodgers lineups

Pos Giants Pos Dodgers
1B Wade Jr. (L) RF Betts
DH Pederson (L) 1B Freeman (L)
2B Estrada C Smith
LF Conforto (L) DH Martinez
3B Flores LF Peralta (L)
C Bailey (S) 2B Vargas
RF Yastrzemski (L) 3B Taylor
CF Matos CF DeLuca
SS Crawford (L) SS Rojas
John Brebbia (RHP) vs. Emmet Sheehan (RHP)

Game info

  • Teams: Giants at Dodgers
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

