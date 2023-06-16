Dodgers vs. Giants Game IV chat

The Dodgers host the Giants for the first time this season at Dodger stadium when the rivals open a three-game series Friday night. The Dodgers took two of three games when they matched up in San Francisco back in April. The Giants have won four straight games and are coming off a three-game sweep of the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Giants-Dodgers lineups Pos Giants Pos Dodgers Pos Giants Pos Dodgers 1B Wade Jr. (L) RF Betts DH Pederson (L) 1B Freeman (L) 2B Estrada C Smith LF Conforto (L) DH Martinez 3B Flores LF Peralta (L) C Bailey (S) 2B Vargas RF Yastrzemski (L) 3B Taylor CF Matos CF DeLuca SS Crawford (L) SS Rojas

Game info