Dodgers vs. Giants Game IV chat

The Dodgers host the Giants for the first time this season at Dodger stadium when the rivals open a three-game series Friday night. The Dodgers took two of three games when they matched up in San Francisco back in April. The Giants have won four straight games and are coming off a three-game sweep of the Cardinals in St. Louis.
Giants-Dodgers lineups
|Pos
|Giants
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Giants
|Pos
|Dodgers
|1B
|Wade Jr. (L)
|RF
|Betts
|DH
|Pederson (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|2B
|Estrada
|C
|Smith
|LF
|Conforto (L)
|DH
|Martinez
|3B
|Flores
|LF
|Peralta (L)
|C
|Bailey (S)
|2B
|Vargas
|RF
|Yastrzemski (L)
|3B
|Taylor
|CF
|Matos
|CF
|DeLuca
|SS
|Crawford (L)
|SS
|Rojas
Game info
- Teams: Giants at Dodgers
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
