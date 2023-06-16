Dodgers vs. Giants series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The first 2023 meeting in Los Angeles between the Dodgers and Giants comes over 42 percent into the season, with a weekend series at Dodger Stadium afoot in the middle of June.

Emmet Sheehan will make his major league debut in Friday’s series opener, called up from Double-A Tulsa after dominating with a 1.86 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 53⅓ innings.

Bobby Miller makes his fifth major league start on Saturday after a dazzling first four games. He’ll be on six days rest. Tony Gonsolin starts the series finale on four days rest after a strong performance of six scoreless innings on Tuesday against the White Sox.

The Giants are using a bullpen game in Friday’s series opener, with John Brebbia the first pitcher on the mound. Saturday for the Giants is TBD, but that’s expected to be old friend Alex Wood, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

This is the second of four series between the longtime rival teams this season, with the Dodgers taking two of three in San Francisco from April 10-12. After this weekend, the Dodgers and Giants won’t see each other until the final 11 games of the season, with four games at Oracle Park from September 21-24 and the last three games of the season at Dodger Stadium from September 29-October 1.

Dodgers vs. Giants schedule

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Emmet Sheehan vs. bullpen game

SportsNet LA

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.

Bobby Miller vs. Alex Wood (L)

SportsNet LA

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

Tony Gonsolin vs. Logan Webb

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)