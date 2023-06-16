Max Muncy placed on injured list with left hamstring strain

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers opted for prudence, giving Max Muncy at least another week to rehab his left hamstring strain by placing the third baseman on the 10-day injured list on Friday. Michael Busch was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Muncy suffered the injury in the eighth inning on Sunday in Philadelphia while running out a ground ball. He missed all three games against the White Sox, and after some pregame ground balls and running on Thursday, Muncy again tested the hamstring on Friday by running the bases and doing agility drills in the outfield.

He was still feeling discomfort Friday, so the Dodgers placed him on the IL. It’s backdated to Tuesday, meaning the earliest he could be activated is next Friday, June 23. That means Muncy will miss at least five more games, for a total of eight, and given that at best he would have only been a pinch-hitter on Friday, he could miss as few as only four more starts.

“We’ve already lost days, because of games and the off days, so essentially it’s going to cost us [five] games,” manager Dave Roberts said Friday.

“I love playing, and I don’t like sitting. It kills me,” Muncy said Thursday. “I want to be back helping the team win, doing anything I can, especially right now because we’re in a little rut. I want to do everything I can to help, and you can’t do that when you’re sitting on the bench.”

This is the second stint in the majors this season for Busch, who collected four hits in 19 at-bats with four walks and a pair of RBI in his first time up, starting five games.

Since getting optioned to Oklahoma City on May 11, Busch hit .290/.398/.570 with 14 extra-base hits in 24 games, and won Pacific Coast League player of the week last week.

Roberts said Busch will get a start this weekend against the Giants (presumably on Sunday against right-hander Logan Webb), and that Busch and Chris Taylor will play third base while Muncy is sidelined.

Taylor starts at third base on Friday, his fourth straight game at the position.