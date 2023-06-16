Emmet Sheehan pitches six no-hit innings in his debut but bullpen falters once again

The Dodgers couldn’t stop a surging Giants team in a 7-5 extra-inning loss Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Despite an impressive debut from Emmet Sheehan, some dazzling defensive plays in the field and a four-run fifth inning, the Dodgers’ bullpen woes once again tarnished the rest of the game.

We witnessed shades of Ross Stripling when Emmet Sheehan took the mound and hurled six no-hit innings in his MLB debut in the series opener. The rookie right-hander only needed 13 pitches to retire the side in order. 10 of his pitches in the first frame were at 95+ mph.

The Giants used John Brebbia as their opener, and he got his job done with a scoreless first inning.

David Peralta had to come out of the game after rolling his ankle on a play at first base in the bottom of the second. Peralta fell down and rolled his ankle on the bag to avoid Lamonte Wade Jr.’s tag at first base. He stayed in the game after being down on the ground awhile, but eventually was replaced by James Outman.

Michael Busch pinch-hit for Chris Taylor in the bottom of the fourth inning. Taylor was limping a bit as he ran through first base on his groundout in his last at-bat.

David Peralta left the game with a left hamstring strain and Chris Taylor left the game with right knee pain. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 17, 2023

Big League D

Sheehan cruised through six hitless frames in front of his friends and family in the stands. The fair-haired hurler also was treated with some elite defense behind him.

Freeman fell into the protective netting and onto the lap of a fan to make a great catch.

Betts also made a highlight reel diving catch in the sixth to rob old friend Joc Pederson of a base hit and preserve the no-hitter.

Two Outs? No Problem.

The Dodgers finally got to Sean Manaea and got on the board for four runs in the fifth. Will Smith somehow got a piece of an inside slider for an RBI single. Martinez snapped an 0-for-15 slump with a two-out RBI double. Outman joined in the offensive fun with a 2-RBI single.

Giant four-run inning for the lead. pic.twitter.com/1Te1RZOZya — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 17, 2023

Sheehan struck out three and walked two on 89 pitches (51 strikes) in six innings of no-hit ball in his big league debut.

Emmet Sheehan, Elevated 97mph ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/jBMQGftFw3 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 17, 2023

Bullpen Blows It...Again

The Dodgers bullpen took over for Sheehan in the seventh, and things immediately went downhill. Brusdar Graterol allowed a single to Thairo Estrada for San Francisco’s first hit of the night. Then Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer to cut the Dodgers’ lead in half.

Victor González hasn’t been immune to the bullpen struggles. He walked two batters and allowed a RBI single to Pederson before Dave Roberts hooked him. We all know Pederson’s career struggles against left-handed pitching, so that knock against Gonzalez really hurt.

Tayler Scott was the next relief arm to implode, and the Giants plated three runs and took a 5-4 lead in the eighth.

The Dodgers were able to tie the game 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth and force extra innings thanks to three straight singles off flamethrowing closer Camilo Doval.

Caleb Ferguson pitched a scoreless tenth to give the offense another opportunity to walk it off for the second night in a row, but the offense failed to score in the bottom of the 10th.

Brandon Crawford drove in the lead run for the Giants against Alex Vesia in the 11th. The Dodgers royally messed up in the bottom of the 11th, and they failed to cash in on two errors on one play by the Giants with some blunderous base running by Michael Busch.

Friday particulars

Home runs: Wilmer Flores (7)

WP — Taylor Rogers (3-2): 1 IP, 1 BB, 1 strikeout

LP — Alex Vesia (0-4): 1 IP, 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 BB, 2 K

S — Jakob Junis (1)

Up next

Bobby Miller (3-0, 0.78 ERA, 0.826 WHIP) makes his fourth career start for the Dodgers in the middle game of the three-game series against the NL rival Giants. Alex Wood (1-1, 4.80 ERA, 1.600 WHIP) is likely to return from the injured list to start Saturday’s game for San Francisco (6:10 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA).