June 16: Giants 7, Dodgers 5 (11 innings)

Emmet Sheehan tossed six scoreless, hitless innings in his major league debut, but the Dodgers bullpen blew another lead in a loss to the Giants on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, the second consecutive 11-inning game for Los Angeles.
Jun 16, 2023, 7:11am PDT
-
June 16
Taylor leaves with right knee pain, Peralta strains hamstring
A pair of Dodgers left Friday’s game against the Giants with injuries and won’t play Saturday. Chris Taylor has right knee pain he felt running down the line, and will require imaging to determine the severity. David Peralta has a left hamstring strain but no further testing is required.
-
June 16
Dodgers vs. Giants Game IV chat
Emmet Sheehan makes his MLB debut
-
June 16
Max Muncy on IL, Michael Busch recalled
Doodgers third baseman Max Muncy was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, and Michael Busch was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
-
June 16
Michael Grove optioned to make room for Emmet Sheehan
The Dodgers called up Emmet Sheehan for his major league debut, and optioned Michael Grove, staying with four starters for the next week or so.
-
June 16
Dodgers vs. Giants series info
The Dodgers host the Giants for three games at Dodger Stadium, the first 2023 meeting in Los Angeles between these two teams.
-
June 16
Emmet Sheehan gets the call
The Dodgers will promote pitcher Emmet Sheehan from Double-A Tulsa to make his major league debut on Friday against the Giants, per a report from MLB.com.