San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

June 16: Giants 7, Dodgers 5 (11 innings)

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Stacie Wheeler
Emmet Sheehan tossed six scoreless, hitless innings in his major league debut, but the Dodgers bullpen blew another lead in a loss to the Giants on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, the second consecutive 11-inning game for Los Angeles.

Jun 16, 2023, 7:11am PDT