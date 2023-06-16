Chris Taylor leaves with right knee pain, David Peralta suffers hamstring strain

LOS ANGELES — Outfielder David Peralta and utility man Chris Taylor both left Friday’s game against the Giants early after suffering injuries, a left hamstring strain for Peralta and right knee pain for Taylor.

Neither will play on Saturday. Taylor will get imaging done in his knee on Saturday morning to determined the severity of the injury. No testing is required for Peralta.

Taylor was removed after four innings at third base. The first sign of trouble was when Michael Busch, a left-handed batter, was sent to pinch-hit for Taylor against lefty Sean Manaea, even though Taylor has a .623 slugging percentage, seven home runs and three doubles against southpaws in 67 plate appearances.

Taylor suffered the injury while running to first base on a groundout in the second inning, and was seen noticeably limping on the SportsNet LA broadcast.

“It was the outside of his knee, when he was running down the line,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I saw him when he hit the bag, and he just didn’t look right. When CT says he can’t go, it’s pretty telling.”

Peralta beat out a grounder to shortstop in the second inning, avoiding the tag by first baseman Lamont Wade Jr. as the throw pulled him off the bag. Peralta fell to the ground in some pain, and was visited by Roberts and a trainer briefly but stayed in the game.

Peralta remained in the game for the remainder of the inning, but was running gingerly to second base later in the frame. He was removed from the game after the inning, with centerfielder Jonny DeLuca moving over to Peralta’s spot in left field, and James Outman coming in to play center.

After the game, Roberts described Peralta’s injury as a “slight upper hamstring, lower glute situation.”

After a slow start, Peralta is now hitting .270/.306/.403 with a 93 wRC+, including at least one hit in 14 of his last 15 starts. He’s hitting .438/.471/.688 (14-for-32) in June, with two home runs and two doubles.

Miguel Rojas was also favoring his hand after scoring the tying run in the ninth inning, though he remained in the game. Rojas said he cut his hand on the dirt while sliding, but felt fine after the game.

After the Dodgers used six relievers to cover five innings in Friday’s extra-inning game, one night after using four relievers to pitch six innings in Thursday’s extra-inning game, the team will call up another pitcher on Saturday, Roberts said, to add a fresh arm in the bullpen.