Key wins for Drillers and Quakes on Friday

Tulsa and Rancho Cucamonga win close games as they continue to fight for their first half division championship. Elsewhere, Oklahoma City lost big and Great Lakes dropped their game in ten innings.

Player of the day

The Quakes got excellent pitching from their bullpen in their win and Lucas Wepf closed it out in strong fashion by getting five strikeouts in his two innings of work.

Wepf, an undrafted college senior, was signed as a free agent in August 2022 and made his professional debut this April at Rancho Cucamonga. The 6 foot 5 inch right-hander has averaged over 16 strikeouts per nine innings with 56 strikeouts in 31⅓ innings pitched.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Gavin Stone gave up ten runs in Oklahoma City’s 14-2 loss to Salt Lake City Bees (Angels). Stone had allowed three runs in the first three innings but in the fourth inning, after one out, the Bees got five runs, seven hits and a walk before Stone was replaced by Andre Jackson.

In Stone’s three starts in June, Stone has pitched a total of 12 innings and allowed 19 runs and 26 hits. Also, Stone has struck out 17 while walking 9.

Jackson allowed two inherited runners to score and then gave up four more runs before Zack Burdi pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

Drew Avans and Jahmai Jones hit solo home runs in the eighth inning to account for the Dodgers two runs.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers got excellent pitching in their shutout victory over the Springfield Cardinals. Nick Frasso started and struck out three in his four-innings pitched. Max Gamboa picked up the win for his 2⅔ scoreless innings. John Rooney and Jordan Leasure kept the zeros going as Tulsa snapped their four-game losing streak.

The Drillers got their first run in the seventh inning when Austin Gauthier doubled home Brandon Lewis. And then in the ninth inning, Gauthier and Jorbit Vivas scored on a Jose Ramos double.

The win moved the Drillers back into a first place tie with Arkansas Travelers (Mariners) with eight games left in the first half. The Drillers will have to win the division as the Travelers hold the tiebreaker.

High-A Great Lakes

After leading for most of the game, Great Lakes lost 8-7 in ten innings to Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers).

Maddux Bruns started for Great Lakes and pitched 3⅔ innings, giving up no runs and one hit. However, Orlando Ortiz-Mayr would give up five runs in his outing which would tie the game.

The Loons bounced back to take the lead back in the bottom of the seventh but then in the ninth inning, Reinaldo De Paula gave up two runs and the Rattlers took their first lead of the game. The Loons would tie the game again but the Rattlers would score a run in the tenth inning to eventually win the game.

Four Loons, Yeiner Fernandez, Chris Newell, Damon Keith and Taylor Young each had two hits. Newell and Chris Alleyne each homered.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes scored single runs in the fifth and eighth innings to edge the San Jose Giants 2-1 on Friday. The win lowered the Quakes’ magic number to two against Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres) with five games remaining in the first half.

Trailing by a run, the Quakes tied the game when Josue De Paula tripled home Kyle Nevin in the fifth inning. Rayne Doncon provided the game-winning base hit that scored Nick Biddison.

Sauryn Lao pitched two scoreless innings for the win and Lucas Wepf struck out five in his two-inning save appearance.

Transactions

Triple-A: Infielder Michael Busch recalled by Los Angeles, right-handed pitcher Michael Grove optioned to Oklahoma City, left-handed pitcher Adam Kolarek outrighted to Oklahoma City

recalled by Los Angeles, right-handed pitcher optioned to Oklahoma City, left-handed pitcher outrighted to Oklahoma City Double-A: Los Angeles selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan , right-handed pitcher Aldry Acosta was assigned from Great Lakes to Tulsa

, right-handed pitcher Aldry Acosta was assigned from Great Lakes to Tulsa High-A: Right-handed pitcher Kendall Williams assigned Arizona Complex League to Great Lakes

