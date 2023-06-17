Dodgers call up Bryan Hudson, designate Tayler Scott for assignment

LOS ANGELES — After consecutive 11-inning games, the Dodgers on Saturday selected the contract of left-hander Bryan Hudson from Triple-A Oklahoma City as the fresh arm in the bullpen. Right-hander Tayler Scott was designated for assignment.

Hudson had a 2.17 ERA in 25 games and 29 innings for Oklahoma City, with 51 strikeouts and 14 walks. The 6’8 left-hander had a 41.1-percent strikeout rate, the third-highest among all Dodgers minor league pitchers with at least 10 innings. Friday call-up Emmet Sheehan was second at 41.7 percent, and Nick Robertson, a June 6 call-up, was fifth at 37.4 percent.

Hudson last pitched on Tuesday, allowing an unearned run in 1⅓ innings, with four strikeouts and a walk, throwing 37 pitches. In eight of his 25 appearances in Triple-A, Hudson recorded more than three outs.

Should Hudson get into a game with the Dodgers, he’d be the seventh on the team this season to make their major league debut. This is the eighth minor league season for the 26-year-old, who was drafted in the third round in 2015. Hudson signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers in December.

Hudson is the 12th Dodgers non-roster invitee from spring training to get called up to the majors this year, including Jason Heyward, who made the opening day roster. Ten non-roster pitchers have gotten the call this season — Jake Reed, Gavin Stone, Wander Suero, Dylan Covey, Tyler Cyr, Scott, Bobby Miller, Robertson, Adam Kolarek, and now Hudson — plus infielder Luke Williams.

Scott allowed six runs in six innings in his six games during two stints with the Dodgers this season, with eight strikeouts and four walks. He pitched four times in the previous six days, including three times in the last four days.

In 19 games for Oklahoma City this season, the 31-year-old right-hander has a 1.37 ERA with 25 strikeouts and nine unintentional walks in 19⅔ innings. This is the third time Scott has been optioned this season.

“I’ve been around long enough to understand that some things like that happen,” Scott said earlier this week about the up-and-down nature of the sport. “You just have the mindset of staying ready and, you know, whatever comes at you, you just have to accept it and be ready.”