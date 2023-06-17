 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

June 17: Giants 15, Dodgers 0

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Bobby Miller and the Dodgers got drubbed the Giants on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, with Miller suffering his first major league loss and the Dodgers suffering their worst shutout loss in nearly six decades.

Jun 16, 2023, 2:45pm PDT