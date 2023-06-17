June 17: Giants 15, Dodgers 0

Bobby Miller and the Dodgers got drubbed the Giants on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, with Miller suffering his first major league loss and the Dodgers suffering their worst shutout loss in nearly six decades.
Jun 16, 2023, 2:45pm PDT
Jun 16, 2023, 2:45pm PDT
-
June 17
Bobby Miller is human, Dodgers routed by Giants
Bobby Miller had a 20-inning scoreless streak snapped by allowing seven runs to the Giants, who blew out the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
-
June 17
Dodgers vs. Giants Game V chat
The Dodgers play the Giants on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
-
June 17
Bryan Hudson called up, Tayler Scott DFA’d
The Dodgers called up left-hander Bryan Hudson from Triple-A Oklahoma City, adding a fresh arm to the bullpen. Tayler Scott was designated for assignment.
-
June 16
Dodgers vs. Giants series info
The Dodgers host the Giants for three games at Dodger Stadium, the first 2023 meeting in Los Angeles between these two teams.