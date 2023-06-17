Bobby Miller is human, Dodgers routed by Giants

The Giants had two big innings against Bobby Miller in crushing the Dodgers 15-0 on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers have lost nine of their last 13 games.

A 15-run drubbing is the Dodgers’ worst shutout loss ever at Dodger Stadium, which is in its 62nd year of existence. Their only shutout loss more lopsided than this since moving to Los Angeles was an 18-0 loss to the Reds in Cincinnati on August 8, 1965.

Miller’s tantalizing first four starts were mostly free from adversity, as he was able to avoid having an inning get away from him. But on Saturday, eventually, San Francisco did so twice.

After cruising through four innings on just 54 pitches, Miller walked Luis Matos to start the second, then Matos quickly stole second base. Mindful of the runner, Miller tried a pickoff at second base, only to throw the ball into centerfield, not on the same page with shortstop Miguel Rojas.

In a scoreless game at this point and one out in the inning, the Dodgers played the infield in, which meant Brandon Crawford’s 57.5-mph bloop to the edge of the grass where a second baseman would normally stand instead fell for a hit for the game’s first run. That snapped Miller’s scoreless streak at 20 innings.

After hitting Casey Schmitt with a pitch, Miller’s first major league home run allowed was a big one, a three-run shot to put the Giants up 4-0.

Two more singles and a walk in the sixth inning brought home another run, and Miller was pulled with two outs in the frame. Alex Vesia walked Wade to load the bases, then allowed a grand slam to J.D. Davis that broke the game open.

Miller allowed only two runs in his first four starts combined, never more than one in any game. But back-to-back multi-run innings hung seven on his ledger on Saturday.

Former Dodger Alex Wood had no such trouble, pitching his second scoreless start against them this season, this one for five innings. Wood struck out four and walked none. He allowed only three hits, two of them by Michael Busch, just the fourth and fifth hits by a left-handed batter against Wood all season.

The first hit for Busch, who started at third base with Chris Taylor out with right knee pain, was a double for his first major league extra-base hit.

Taylor received a cortisone shot on Saturday and is likely unavailable this entire weekend, Dave Roberts told reporters before Saturday’s game. An injured-list stint for Taylor is still possible, but coupled with Max Muncy out until at least next Friday, Busch figures to get a run of playing time at the hot corner.

J.D. Martinez made his first start in left field since since October 3, 2021, a maneuver that kept Will Smith’s bat in the lineup in the game this series caught by Austin Barnes. Martinez played three innings in left field in two games in reserve before Saturday, including the final two innings on Friday. But it took until a seventh-inning single by LaMont Wade Jr. for Martinez to have a ball hit his way, in his 10th inning at the position.

Bryan Hudson, called up earlier Saturday after eight seasons in the minors, made his major league debut by pitching the final two innings. The left-hander got through a scoreless eighth before allowing a three runs on four hits and a walk in the ninth. Welcome to the club.

Hudson did strike out two, with his first major league strikeout Blake Sabol swinging in the eighth. Hudson is the seventh Dodger to make his major league debut in 2023, and second in as many nights.

Giants 27-year-old rookie right-hander Tristan Beck, who was called up earlier Saturday, pitched the final four innings, earning his second save of the season, both at least 10 outs. Beck is the fourth major league pitcher this year to have multiple saves of at least three innings, joining the Dodgers’ Andre Jackson, Bryse Wilson of the Brewers, and Tucker Davidson of the Angels.

Saturday particulars

Home runs: LaMont Wade Jr. (9), J.D. Davis (10)

WP — Alex Wood (2-1): 5 IP, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts

LP — Bobby Miller (3-1): 5⅔ IP, 7 hits, 7 runs, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts

Sv — Tristan Beck (2): 4 IP, 3 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

Up next

The Dodgers try to salvage a game on Sunday afternoon (1:10 p.m.; SportsNet LA, MLB Network). Tony Gonsolin is on the mound for the series finale, facing Logan Webb. Los Angeles needs a win to avoid falling a half-game behind San Francisco and into third place in the National League West.