Dodgers notes: Evan Phillips, Michael Busch, Bobby Miller

Evan Phillips had stood out as the most dominant reliever for the Dodgers this season. Even with his success on the field, there is one thing he cares for and appreciates more than his performance within his job.

Phillips became a first time father earlier this season, as he was among a flurry of moves the Dodgers made to their paternity list back in April. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic notes how Phillips has felt celebrating his first Fathers Day as a dad for the first time:

“It’s really crazy,” Phillips said. “I don’t think we’ll ever see that again… Small things like that,” Phillips said, “me and my wife are never going to forget.”

Links