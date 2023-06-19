More Dodgers dads news on Father’s Day

Sunday was Father’s Day, which came with a bucket hat giveaway at Dodger Stadium. A promotion for Sunday was a video in the style of The Brady Bunch that featured Mookie Betts, Brusdar Graterol, Evan Phillips, Caleb Ferguson, and Max Muncy, the five Dodgers who have welcomed children into the world already this season.

Happy Father's Day from your Los Angeles Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/OcSxfgueDH — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 18, 2023

Five Dodgers on paternity leave tied the MLB record for one team in one season during the 13-year history of the policy, along with the 2021 Braves and 2022 Yankees.

More babies are on the way.

David Peralta’s cleats were shown during Sunday’s SportsNet LA broadcast, with pictures of both of his daughters plus a note on the shoes that said “Baby Peralta coming soon.” That will be the third child for Peralta and his wife Jordan.

Later during the Dodgers-Giants game, Kirsten Watson said on SportsNet LA said Yency Almonte and his wife are expecting a baby in July.

On Instagram, Chris Taylor and his wife Mary announced their first child is on the way, too.

Lázaro Vargas, father of Dodgers second baseman Miguel Vargas, was a two-time Olympic gold medalist and played 16 years professionally in Cuba. Juan Toribio at MLB.com told the story of the father and son, including Miguel’s journey to becoming pro and trying to live up to his father’s dream:

“I wanted to represent my dad,” Miguel said. “I knew that if I could do it, that means he could’ve done it, because I listened to everything he told me when he trained me. In my mind, I always knew he was capable of playing in the big leagues.”

After the Dodgers’ 15-0 loss on Saturday to San Francisco, Bob Timmermann at his Substack looked back at the last time the Dodgers got shut out at home with that lopsided a score. It was 1898.

Old friend alerts

Shortstop Jacob Amaya, who was traded by the Dodgers to the Marlins for Miguel Rojas in January, made his major league debut on Sunday. His first hit was an RBI single off Patrick Corbin, and Amaya also stole a base and scored.

Charlie Culberson was designated for assignment by the Braves on Sunday, which isn’t all that out of the ordinary, though it did come on a day that his dad was slated to throw out a ceremonial first pitch on Father’s Day. But the amazing thing about this transaction is that Culberson was on Atlanta’s active roster for the previous 28 games and didn’t play once! Hat tip to Jon Becker of FanGraphs for catching this.