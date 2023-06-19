Dodgers vs. Angels series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers will play the Angels, their local interleague rivals, four times in 19 days heading into the All-Star break. The first two of those games are this week, on Tuesday and Wednesday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

Clayton Kershaw gets the call in the opener for the Dodgers, making his first start in Anaheim since last July 15, when he took a perfect game into the eighth inning.

Another former MVP will start on the mound Wednesday, with Shohei Ohtani going for the Angels. It’s his first time pitching against the Dodgers. He’s batted against them several times, hitting .258/.338/.455 with two home runs and eight extra-base hits in 74 plate appearances.

This year, Ohtani leads the majors with 24 home runs, hitting .300/.384/.632 with a 173 wRC+. He also has a 3.29 ERA and his fourth in the majors with 105 strikeouts, a ridiculously great talent.

These two teams will also meet July 7-8 at Dodger Stadium, the final two games before the All-Star break (plus a weird Sunday off day).

Dodgers vs. Angels schedule

Tuesday, 7:07 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Reid Detmers (L)

SportsNet LA, Bally Sports West (Angels broadcast), TBS

Wednesday, 6:38 p.m.

TBD vs. Shohei Ohtani

SportsNet LA, Bally Sports West (Angels broadcast), MLB Network (out of market)