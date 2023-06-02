Freddie Freeman named National League player of the month for May

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman had a month to remember in May, and for his efforts was named the National League player of the month.

Freeman hit .400/.462/.722 during May, setting Dodgers franchise records for any month with 17 doubles and 24 extra-base hits. He ended the month on a 20-game-hitting streak, of which 14 games were multi-hit affairs.

Freeman in May led the National League in batting average, slugging percentage, OPS (1.188), wOBA (.485), wRC+ (212), hits (46), doubles, extra-base hits, runs scored (28), and runs batted in (26).

He is just the fifth Dodger this century to hit .400 in a month with at least 100 plate appearances.

On May 18 in St. Louis, Freeman hit his 300th career home run, just the fifth player to do while playing with the Dodgers. He’s closing in on another milestone, entering June with 1,982 career hits. Freeman, who led the majors with 199 hits last year, leads the NL with 79 hits this season.

This is the third career player of the month award for Freeman, who also did so with the Braves in September 2016 and September 2020.

He’s the first Dodger to win player of the month since Cody Bellinger in April 2019.