Dodgers-Mets game on July 14 will be on Apple TV

The opener of the Dodgers’ series against the Mets at Citi Field on Friday, July 14 will be exclusively broadcast by Apple TV, the network announced on Thursday.

Apple TV has two ‘Friday Night Baseball’ games on the streaming service every Friday. The Thursday announcement included the schedule for all four Fridays in July. The schedule for the first three months of Apple TV games was announced in March, which included only one Dodgers game, on April 26 against the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.

If Apple TV follows the same path as last year, the schedule of broadcasts for August and September will be announced a month in advance.

After offering the Friday games for free in its inaugural season in 2022, Apple TV this year requires a subscription to watch games. MLB is offering two months free for new Apple TV subscribers, a promotion that runs through July 7.

The first two games of that Dodgers-Mets series in New York are on exclusive national broadcasts. The Saturday game is on Fox, with the Sunday finale on SportsNet LA.