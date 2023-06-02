For the first time since the players’ weekend series back in 2019, the Dodgers will face their long-time rivals in the New York Yankees. Not only is this series a homecoming for Yankees slugger and Southern California native Giancarlo Stanton, who was activated off the injured list Thursday, but will see one of the Dodgers’ bullpen pieces from last season make his return to Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers took a gamble by signing Kahnle to a 2-year deal after the 2020 season, as the righty underwent Tommy John surgery after pitching just a single inning in the COVID-shortened season, missing the entire 2021 season.

Kahnle only amounted to 13 games played within his time with the Dodgers, as he battled right elbow soreness and right forearm tightness, with the latter keeping him off the field for three months. Kahnle was effective when healthy in the regular season, as shown by his 2.84 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, and 148 ERA+, albeit in just 12⅔ innings pitched. However, he was a liability for the Dodgers when it mattered the most, as he allowed three runs in just two innings against the underdog Padres in last season’s NLDS.

Kahnle, along with former MVPs Josh Donaldson and Stanton, all have been lifted off the injured list in time for the three game set, as Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports:

“‘They’ve all been doing pretty well here for a while and have been able to do a lot of physical work to get themselves prepared,’ Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Wednesday in Seattle. ‘For the most part, I feel like they’re ready to go.’”

