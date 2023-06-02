 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: JUN 02 Yankees at Dodgers

June 2: Dodgers 8, Yankees 4

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Devin Csigi
Mookie Betts hit two of the Dodgers’ four home runs and Clayton Kershaw struck out nine in seven innings to beat the Yankees on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Jun 1, 2023, 5:01am PDT