June 2: Dodgers 8, Yankees 4

Mookie Betts hit two of the Dodgers’ four home runs and Clayton Kershaw struck out nine in seven innings to beat the Yankees on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jun 1, 2023, 5:01am PDT
Jun 1, 2023, 5:01am PDT
-
June 2
Dodgers vs. Yankees Game I chat
The Dodgers play the Yankees in an interleague matchup on Friday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
-
June 2
Dodgers vs. Yankees news and notes
A look at some news and notes regarding the Dodgers and Yankees heading into their three-game weekend series at Dodger Stadium.
-
June 2
Breaking down Yankees slugger Aaron Judge
With the Dodgers hosting the Yankees at Dodger Stadium, a closer look at New York outfielder Aaron Judge, the reigning MVP and current American League leader in home runs.
-
June 1
Dodgers vs. Yankees series info
The Los Angeles Dodgers finish off a homestand at Dodger Stadium by hosting the New York Yankees. The weekend series between the two storied teams will feature two nationally televised games, Saturday on Fox and Sunday on ESPN.