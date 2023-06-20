June 20: Dodgers 2, Angels 0

Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings, and the Dodgers scratched across two runs in the eighth to beat the Angels on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.
June 20
Kershaw delivers again, Dodgers score late to beat Angels
The Dodgers’ offense couldn’t get anything going against Reid Detmers. However, Clayton Kershaw kept the team in the game long enough to do some damage off the Angels bullpen, and take this win.
June 20
Dodgers vs. Angels Game I chat
The Dodgers play the Angels on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.
June 19
Dodgers vs. Angels series info
The Dodgers play the Angels for for two games at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, the first 2023 meeting between these two teams.
January 19
Three Dodgers games added to TBS first-half schedule
Three Dodgers games will be televised by TBS Tuesday night baseball during the first half of the 2023 season.