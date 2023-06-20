 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v Los Angeles Angels

June 20: Dodgers 2, Angels 0

LA snaps 3-game losing streak

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings, and the Dodgers scratched across two runs in the eighth to beat the Angels on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

