June 21: Dodgers 2, Angels 0

The Dodgers used seven pitchers in a bullpen game to shut out the Angels for a second straight night, and got home runs by Freddie Freeman and Miguel Vargas in a win on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.
Jun 19, 2023, 5:01am PDT
June 21
Dodgers bullpen outduels Ohtani in another shutout win
As the bullpen had its night of the season, the Dodgers just needed a couple of runs to take this one from the Angels and secure this short sweep, with a 2-0 win.
June 21
Dodgers vs. Angels Game II chat
The Dodgers play the Angels on Wednesday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.
June 19
Dodgers vs. Angels series info
The Dodgers play the Angels for for two games at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, the first 2023 meeting between these two teams.