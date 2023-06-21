 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: JUN 21 Dodgers at Angels

June 21: Dodgers 2, Angels 0

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
/ new

The Dodgers used seven pitchers in a bullpen game to shut out the Angels for a second straight night, and got home runs by Freddie Freeman and Miguel Vargas in a win on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

3 Total Updates Since
Jun 19, 2023, 5:01am PDT