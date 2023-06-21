A win for Daniel Hudson in first OKC rehab game

As the last week of the regular season began on Tuesday, only one full-season Dodgers affiliate has not clinched their division. Unfortunately, Tulsa dropped their series opener to remain tied for first. The other three affiliates were winners on Tuesday.

Player of the day

Daniel Hudson has pitched six scoreless innings in six rehab appearances. On Tuesday, Hudson collected the win for his one inning of work for Oklahoma City. Hudson gave up a hit and recorded one strikeout.

Daniel Hudson: IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, K; 12 pitches/8 strikes



Phil Bickford: IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K; 10 pitches/8 strikes

Los Angeles Dodger manager Dave Roberts said earlier this week that Hudson will make a number of appearances for Oklahoma City and then could join the Dodgers when they go on the road next week.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City scored six unanswered runs to defeat Las Vegas (Athletics) 10-5 at Oklahoma City. Hunter Feduccia had three hits and scored three runs. Drew Avans, Devin Mann and David Dahl each had two hits.

Welcome to the team, David Dahl!



He laces a RBI double in the 5th inning to extend the lead! pic.twitter.com/DQkAgMINjM — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) June 21, 2023

Mike Montgomery did not pitch very well has he gave up four runs and six hits in four innings pitched. But after Montgomery left, Oklahoma City’s bullpen did the job.

After Hudson pitched a scoreless fifth, Phil Bickford, Gus Varland and Adam Kolarek followed with their scoreless innings pitched.

Double-A Tulsa

Ben Casparius gave up five runs, the most for him this season as the Naturals (Royals) beat the Drillers 6-2 at Tulsa. The loss kept the Drillers tied for first place with five games left in the first half.

Brandon Lewis hit a solo home run in the third inning to momentarily make it a one-run deficit but the Naturals score three in the fourth and never looked back.

Trevor Bettencourt was a bright spot on the mound for the Drillers, striking out three in 1⅓ innings pitched.

High-A Great Lakes

In a game where neither team drove home a runner in scoring position, the Loons held on to beat Whitecaps (Tigers) 2-1 on Tuesday. West Michigan went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position while the Loons went 0-for-7.

The Loons scored their two runs on a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly.

Justin Wrobleski started for the Loons and pitched six innings, giving up a run and five hits. Wrobleski also struck out five.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho Cucamonga get solid pitching in their 3-1 win over Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres). Four Quakes pitchers scatter seven hits and two walks while combining to strike out ten.

Liam Doolan got the win for his three scoreless innings while striking out three. But it was Payton Martin who was the real pitching star for the Quakes. Martin struck out six while pitching three scoreless innings.

Josue De Paula doubled home the first run and Dayton Dooney drove home the other two Quakes runs with a two-out single in the fourth inning.

