Dodgers roster revolving door: Ryan Brasier in, Andre Jackson & Tayler Scott out

Catching up on a few days of roster rooms sees more roster turnover as the Dodgers attempt to find any upgrade they possibly can for a pitching staff that’s been a clear weakness for the team.

Ryan Brasier was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, and retired all four batters he faced. The 35-year-old right-hander signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers on June 4 after a 7.29 ERA in 21 innings with the Red Sox, emblematic of the volatile nature of relief pitching.

To make room for Brasier on the 40-man roster, Andre Jackson was designated for assignment. Jackson has two three-inning saves this year — and four three-inning saves in his 14 major league appearances — but even with those two scoreless outings had a 6.62 ERA and 5.77 xERA in 17⅔ innings this year with the Dodgers, and a 5.86 ERA in Triple-A in the offense-friendly Pacific Coast League.

Dodgers roster moves Tue, June 20

Ryan Braiser selected

Bryan Hudson optioned

Andre Jackson DFA’d Wed, June 21

Michael Grove recalled

Shelby Miller on 15-day IL Thu, June 22

Tayler Scott traded to Boston

Jackson was mostly limited to mop-up and long relief duty in the majors, and he’ll be out of options at the end of the season, so this move could have been foreseen. With Daniel Hudson and Jimmy Nelson both pitching on rehab assignments in Triple-A, their potential activations will each require a corresponding move to activate them from the 60-day injured list, and 40-man roster space is precious. So expect more moves like this in the weeks to come.

Another roster casualty this week was Tayler Scott, who was designated for assignment last Saturday when fellow non-roster invitee Bryan Hudson was called up, on Thursday was traded to the Red Sox for cash. Scott allowed six runs in six innings in his six games with the Dodgers. He and Hudson are two of 12 non-roster invitees from spring training this year to get called up to the majors by the Dodgers.

Bryan Hudson was optioned back to Triple-A on Tuesday after allowing three runs in two innings in his major league debut Saturday.