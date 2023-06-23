Dodgers vs. Astros series info, TV times & pitching matchups

Five rookie pitchers will start on the mound in this weekend’s three-game interleague series between the Dodgers and Astros beginning Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Emmet Sheehan makes his second career start in the opener and is still looking to allow his first hit. Bobby Miller makes his sixth start for the Dodgers on Saturday.

Three rookie Astros right-handers will start this weekend in Los Angeles. J.P. France starts his ninth game on Friday. Ronel Blanco makes his fourth career start Saturday (he also has pitched 16 times in relief in the majors), followed by Hunter Brown in his 17th career start on Sunday, the relative veteran of the group.

National television has exclusive broadcast rights for the final two games, with Fox showing Saturday’s game, and ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball” taking over for the series finale.

Dodgers vs. Astros schedule

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Emmet Sheehan vs. J.P. France

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Saturday, 4:15 p.m.

Bobby Miller vs. Ronel Blanco

Fox

Sunday, 4:10 p.m.

Tony Gonsolin vs. Hunter Brown

ESPN