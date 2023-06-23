Dodgers-Orioles game on July 18 will be televised by TBS

The Dodgers and Orioles will play a nationally televised game on Tuesday, July 18 at Camden Yards in Baltimore, with the middle game of a three-game set added to the TBS schedule.

After the All-Star break the Dodgers embark on their second-longest road trip of the season, with nine games against the Mets, Orioles, and Rangers from July 14-23. The July 18 game against the Orioles is a 4:05 p.m. PT start.

TBS broadcasts are not exclusive, so this game will also be televised locally by SportsNet LA. The TBS broadcast of Dodgers-Orioles will not be available in the Los Angeles television market but will be shown locally. TBS gets a handful of games they can make available locally, like this last Tuesday’s game between the Dodgers and Angels, for instance.

This will be the fourth game of the season on TBS for the Dodgers, who beat the Mets on April 18, beat the Braves on May 23, and beat the Angels on Tuesday.

TBS has announced its schedule of Tuesday telecasts through the end of August, with September games to be revealed at a later date.