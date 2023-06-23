Dodgers notes: Emmet Sheehan, Rob Manfred, dugout celebrations

The Dodgers had no other option but to call up 23-year-old right hander Emmet Sheehan to kickstart their three game set against the Giants last week. To everyone’s surprise, including Sheehan himself, he dazzled on the bump in his major league debut, tossing six no-hit innings against a team that would end up sweeping the Dodgers at home for the first time since the 2012 season.

Sheehan’s debut was reminiscent of the numbers he posted while in Tulsa (1.86 ERA in 12 GS), as he headlined a rotation that currently has the highest rated average velocity of any pitching staff within all of professional baseball. He is the first Dodgers pitcher this season to jump straight from Double A to the big leagues, as he joins a plethora of young prospects geared on planting themselves within the team’s plans for the future.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic delves into Sheehan’s rise to the big leagues, while also noting other touted prospects playing for Tulsa that can be called up in the near future:

“Sheehan is being sheepish about his heat. Scouts have seen the right-hander top out at 99 mph and the right-hander plucked out of the sixth round of the 2021 draft became just the second player Friedman has ever called up directly from Double A... The others from that six-man rotation — Nick Nastrini, River Ryan, Nick Frasso and Kyle Hurt — have continued to perform as well. Between the six of them, they entered Thursday having combined for a 2.70 ERA across 283 innings this season in Tulsa.”

Sheehan will get another chance to demonstrate his prowess on the mound against the Houston Astros tonight in a rematch of the controversial 2017 World Series.

Links

Chuck Schilken of the Los Angeles Times weighs in on Commissioner Rob Manfred’s comments regarding his decision to grant the 2017 Astros immunity for their use of sign-stealing:

“Granting immunity to players for their cooperation with Major League Baseball’s investigation into the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scheme? ‘Maybe not my best decision ever,’ the MLB commissioner says now.”