MLB: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

June 23: Dodgers 3, Astros 2

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

The Dodgers got six strong innings from Emmet Sheehan for his first major league win. Mookie Betts homered and drove in two, and James Outman had three hits and scored twice to beat the Astros on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

4 Total Updates Since
Jun 23, 2023, 5:02am PDT