June 23: Dodgers 3, Astros 2

The Dodgers got six strong innings from Emmet Sheehan for his first major league win. Mookie Betts homered and drove in two, and James Outman had three hits and scored twice to beat the Astros on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
Jun 23, 2023, 5:02am PDT
June 23
Emmet Sheehan shines again, and this time the Dodgers make it hold up
Mookie Betts homered and drove in two runs to back Emmet Sheehan, who shined for the second time in as many major league starts, pitching six strong innings in a win over the Astros at Dodger Stadium.
June 23
Dodgers vs. Astros Game I chat
The Dodgers play the Astros on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
June 23
Phil Bickford activated off IL, Alex Vesia optioned
The Dodgers activated Phil Bickford off the injured list after missing 16 games with lower back tightness, and optioned Alex Vesia to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
June 23
Dodgers vs. Astros series info
The Dodgers host the Astros for for three games at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, the only 2023 meeting between these two interleague foes.