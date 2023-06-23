Four Dodgers have a chance to start 2023 All-Star Game

The first round of fan voting whittled down position-player finalists, and four Dodgers have a chance to start in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, and Will Smith are still alive for the second round of voting, which runs for 72 hours beginning Monday morning.

Freeman got the most votes among National League first basemen (2,254,741), and is a finalist at the position along with Matt Olson of the Braves (994,545).

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. got the most votes during the first round of voting among all National League players, earning him an automatic starting slot. Shohei Ohtani did the same at designated hitter in the American League. With Acuña taking one NL outfield spot, that means Betts (1,904,387) is among four players fighting for two starting spots, along with Corbin Carroll (1,053,815) and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (844,362) of the D-backs, and Michael Harris II of the Braves (802,008).

Martinez (1,153,927) is a finalist at NL designated hitter along with the Phillies’ Bryce Harper (980,191).

Smith finished second among NL catchers (1,139,905) to Sean Murphy of the Braves (1,930,694).

Voting totals reset after the first round, so the final round of voting is just a head-to-head battle, except in the outfield. Voting begins at 9 a.m. PT on Monday online, and runs through 9 a.m. on Thursday.

All-Star starters will be announced on ESPN at 4 p.m. PT on Thursday.

The Dodgers haven’t had four starters in the All-Star Game since 1980, when Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell, and Reggie Smith were in the NL lineup at Dodger Stadium. Last year when Betts and Trea Turner started — also in Los Angeles — was the first time since 1980 that multiple position players were voted to start the midsummer classic.

MLB’s collective bargaining agreement calls for All-Star voting bonuses. Freeman and Martinez get $15,000 for leading their positions during the first round of voting, and Betts gets $15,000 for finishing among the top three outfielders. Smith gets $5,000 for finishing second among NL catchers, while Max Muncy and Miguel Vargas get $2,500 each for finishing third at third base and second base, respectively.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.