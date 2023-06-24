1963 Dodgers Week 11: Sandy Koufax’s scoreless streak, Jim Gilliam homers

Sixty years ago this week, the Dodgers were mired in a tightly-packed race atop the National League, splitting six games on the road with fellow pennant contenders in the Giants and Cardinals.

The Dodgers moved briefly into second place with a win on Monday in San Francisco, but ended the week in fourth, but only 1½ games out.

The series with the Giants featured the top two draws in the majors in 1963, with the three games totaling 115,982 fans, an average of 38,661 per game. By contrast, the No. 3 team in attendance this season was the Twins, averaging 17,366 fans.

Wednesday afternoon’s series finale featured 41,384 fans, and caused a major freeway congestion in the Bay Area. From the Associated Press:

More than 40,000 fans packed Candlestick Park for Wednesday’s Los Angeles-San Francisco Giant baseball game and caused the biggest traffic jam since National League opened there three years ago. By the second inning, police shut off all roads leading to the area and announced neither tickets nor parking space was available. The Highway Patrol and all San Francisco motorcycle officers blocked freeway exits leading to Candlestick and diverted traffic.

Batter of the week

Jim Gilliam had at least one hit in all five games he played, hitting .350 (7-for-20), and his go-ahead three-run home run on Sunday to beat the Cardinals, pulling the Dodgers to within 1½ games of St. Louis.

Pitcher of the week

Sandy Koufax won both of his starts last week, first flying to San Francisco a day ahead of his teammates to be well rested for Monday’s series opener. The resulting shutout was nearly followed by another, as he blanked St. Louis on Friday for eight innings before Tim McCarver hit a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth.

That home run snapped a 26-inning scoreless streak for Koufax, started with last week’s shutout. It’s the longest streak of Koufax’s career, beating his 22⅔-inning streak from April 19-May 7 earlier in 1963.

Week 11 results

3-3 record

18 runs scored (3.00 per game)

25 runs allowed (3.17 per game)

.354 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

39-30-1 record

274 runs scored (3.91 per game)

251 runs allowed (3.59 per game)

.540 pythagorean win percentage (37-32)

Game results

1963 Week 11 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Fairly 15 3 6 1 1 3 0 1 16 0.400 0.438 0.667 1.104 Gilliam 20 2 7 1 1 3 1 0 20 0.350 0.350 0.550 0.900 Tracewski 16 2 6 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.375 0.444 0.438 0.882 T.Davis 22 2 6 0 2 3 1 2 24 0.273 0.333 0.545 0.879 W.Davis 22 3 6 0 1 2 1 0 23 0.273 0.273 0.409 0.682 Wills 26 3 6 1 0 1 2 2 28 0.231 0.286 0.269 0.555 Skowron 17 1 3 1 0 4 0 2 20 0.176 0.300 0.235 0.535 Roseboro 16 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.063 0.118 0.063 0.180 Starters 154 16 41 5 5 16 5 10 166 0.266 0.315 0.396 0.711 Moon 11 0 3 1 0 1 0 1 12 0.273 0.333 0.364 0.697 Zimmer 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.250 0.250 0.250 0.500 Camilli 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.143 0.143 0.143 0.286 Oliver 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Howard 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Walls 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Bench 38 2 5 1 0 1 0 1 39 0.132 0.154 0.158 0.312 Pitchers 13 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.154 0.154 0.154 0.308 Offense 205 18 48 6 5 17 5 11 220 0.234 0.276 0.337 0.613

1963 Week 11 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Willhite 1 0-1 6.0 4 2 1 3 8 1.50 1.167 3.63 Koufax 2 2-0 17.7 10 3 3 7 18 1.53 0.962 2.52 Drysdale 1 0-1 4.3 9 6 4 2 2 8.31 2.538 6.09 Miller 1 0-1 2.0 7 6 4 0 1 18.00 3.500 1.63 Podres 1 0-0 0.3 2 2 2 1 1 54.00 9.000 44.63 Starters 6 2-3 30.3 32 19 14 13 30 4.15 1.484 3.65 Perranoski 4 0-0 6.7 4 0 0 1 6 0.00 0.750 1.28 Roebuck 2 0-0 2.3 1 0 0 1 0 0.00 0.857 3.92 Miller 1 1-0 5.7 4 1 1 0 0 1.59 0.706 2.63 Sherry 2 0-0 4.0 3 3 2 3 2 4.50 1.500 6.38 Scott 1 0-0 2.0 3 2 1 2 0 4.50 2.500 12.13 Bullpen 10 1-0 20.7 15 6 4 7 8 1.74 1.065 3.98 Totals 16 3-3 51.0 47 25 18 20 38 3.18 1.314 3.79

The week ahead

The Dodgers run the Moe Drabowsky gauntlet this week, finishing off the road trip in Cincinnati before returning home to host the Braves at Dodger Stadium.