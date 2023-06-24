June 24: Dodgers 8, Astros 7

The Dodgers once led by three then trailed by four. Bobby Miller got bitten by the big inning again, but the bullpen picked him up. Los Angeles rallied for two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth to stun the Astros on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Mar 23, 2023, 12:55pm PDT
Mar 23, 2023, 12:55pm PDT
-
June 24
Dodgers comebalk win stuns Astros
The Dodgers rallied for two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth inning to stun the Astros, with the winning run scoring on a balk on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
-
June 24
Dodgers vs. Astros Game II chat
The Dodgers play the Astros on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
-
June 23
Dodgers vs. Astros series info
The Dodgers host the Astros for for three games at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, the only 2023 meeting between these two interleague foes.
-
March 23
8 Dodgers games on Fox or FS1 in 2023
Part of the 2023 Fox Sports schedule of MLB broadcasts include six Dodgers Saturday games exclusively on Fox, plus two more on FS1. More games could be added later.