Houston Astros v Los Angeles Dodgers

June 24: Dodgers 8, Astros 7

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

The Dodgers once led by three then trailed by four. Bobby Miller got bitten by the big inning again, but the bullpen picked him up. Los Angeles rallied for two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth to stun the Astros on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

