Freddie Freeman joins the 2,000-hit club, 13th to do so while with the Dodgers

Freddie Freeman’s season of milestones continued. His eighth-inning double on Sunday night against Astros right-hander Rafael Montero was the 2,000th hit of Freeman’s career. He’s the 295th player in major league history with at least 2,000 hits.

It was the second double of the game for Freeman.

On May 18 in St. Louis, Freeman hit his 300th career home run. He’s the 98th major leaguer to amass both 300 homers and 2,000 hits. Nineteen of those 98 have played at least part of their career with the Dodgers.

Freeman was the fifth player to hit his 300th career home run while with the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez could join that group soon, currently at 298 homers.

Freeman is the 13th player to get their 2,000th career hit while with the Dodgers, and the first since fellow first baseman Adrián González on August 22, 2017.

This list includes Jim Gilliam, who had at least 132 hits for the Black Elite Giants from ages 17 to 19, and later added 1,889 hits with the Dodgers.

It’s been a typically great year for Freeman, who is in the second season of a six-year, $162-million contract signed with the Dodgers in March 2022. He is hitting .317/.397/.549 with a 154 wRC+, and leads the majors with 27 doubles. Freeman set career highs last season with 199 hits and 47 doubles, and this year is on pace for 204 hits and 57 doubles.

Freeman is a finalist to start at first base for the National League in the All-Star Game, something he also did in 2018, 2019, and 2021. The second round of fan voting starts Monday and ends Thursday.

A fun tool at Baseball Reference is similarity scores, a concept devised by Bill James is the 1980s to find players most comparable. The most similar player to Freeman for each of the first 12 full seasons of his career — through 2022 — is Eddie Murray, another championship-winning franchise icon first baseman who joined the Dodgers in his early 30s. Last year, Freeman even made a run at having Murray’s exact batting average from 1990.

Murray got his 2,000th career hit, as well as his 2,001st hit, on September 12, 1988 while with the Orioles, in the 1,801st game of Murray’s career. Freeman on Sunday got his 2,000th hit in his 1,801st career game.

Freeman is the third major leaguer to reach the 2,000-hit club in 2023, joining White Sox infielder Elvis Andrus (on April 5) and Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen (on June 11).