Daniel Hudson checks another box as Dodgers return draws nearer

8 scoreless appearances on minor league rehab assignment

By Eric Stephen
Dodgers pitcher Daniel Hudson walks off the mound after retiring all four batters he faced for Triple-A Oklahoma City on a rehab assignment on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Dodgers right-hander Daniel Hudson struck out three batters in 1⅓ scoreless innings in Sunday afternoon’s rehab outing for Triple-A Oklahoma City, throwing 15 pitches in a start.

That makes 8⅓ scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts against only one walk and four hits allowed on his rehab assignment, which has lasted 20 days. After five games in the Arizona Complex League, Hudson pitched three games this week for Oklahoma City, including pitching back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunday checked another box by pitching in multiple innings, with apparently only one step remaining before his return to the majors.

The Dodgers will need to make a corresponding move to make room for Hudson on the 40-man roster once he’s activated, since he’s currently on the 60-day IL. He’s working his way back from tearing the ACL in his left knee, with his last major league game coming a year ago on Saturday.

