Daniel Hudson checks another box as Dodgers return draws nearer

Dodgers right-hander Daniel Hudson struck out three batters in 1⅓ scoreless innings in Sunday afternoon’s rehab outing for Triple-A Oklahoma City, throwing 15 pitches in a start.

That makes 8⅓ scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts against only one walk and four hits allowed on his rehab assignment, which has lasted 20 days. After five games in the Arizona Complex League, Hudson pitched three games this week for Oklahoma City, including pitching back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunday checked another box by pitching in multiple innings, with apparently only one step remaining before his return to the majors.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts said Daniel Hudson will make one more rehab outing Tuesday in Arizona. Plan is to activate him Friday in KC — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) June 25, 2023

The Dodgers will need to make a corresponding move to make room for Hudson on the 40-man roster once he’s activated, since he’s currently on the 60-day IL. He’s working his way back from tearing the ACL in his left knee, with his last major league game coming a year ago on Saturday.