Dodgers minors: Nick Nastrini, Devin Mann

Saturday in the Dodgers saw more doubles, more strikeouts, and an impressive Rancho Cucamonga debut.

Player of the day

Nick Nastrini struck out a season-high eight batters for the second time in three starts, but this time did so in five scoreless innings.

Nastrini lowered his ERA to 3.81, with 58 strikeouts and 26 walks in 52 innings.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Landon Knack was strong on the mound in his second Triple-A start, backed by Devin Mann and the offense in Oklahoma City’s home win over the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s).

Knack struck out six and walked one in his five innings, with a pair of solo home runs accounting for all the runs against him.

Devin Mann hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, his 11th of the season. In the fourth, he doubled, stole third base, and scored. His 26 doubles lead the Pacific Coast League, and is second in all of the minors. Sunday is the end of the first half of Oklahoma City’s schedule, if you’re looking for what kind of pace Mann is on with two-baggers.

Double-A Tulsa

Offense was tough to come by, with neither team scoring until the eighth inning. Tulsa scored only once in an 11-inning loss to the Northwest Arkansas (Royals).

Catcher Carson Taylor had two of the Drillers’ five hits.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons managed only seven singles and two walks in a shutout loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers). Taylor Young had two of the hits.

The game was still relatively close, 4-0 after seven innings, but West Michigan tacked on six runs against Carlos De Los Santos in the eighth, aided by a pair of Great Lakes errors.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Rayne Doncon and Nick Biddson homered, and the Quakes got strong pitching to beat the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres). Doncon, playing third base on Saturday, hit a two-run shot. Biddson added an RBI double to go with his home run.

Sauryn Lao struck out four in 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief. Ben Serunkuma, signed out of Uganda in 2022, pitched two scoreless innings in his full-season-league debut, striking out three. Liam Doolan struck out three in his three scoreless innings in relief.

Transactions

Low-A: Pitcher Jeisson Cabrera was activated off the injured list to start on the mound after missing nearly three weeks. He pitched to catcher Jesus Galiz, who was activated off IL after missing 10 games.

