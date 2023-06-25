June 25: Astros 6, Dodgers 5 (11 innings)

The Dodgers tied the game on a Will Smith home run in the eighth inning, and Freddie Freeman got his 2,000th career hit, but they fell to the Astros in 11 innings on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
Jun 6, 2023, 6:09am PDT
-
June 25
Despite late comeback, Dodgers’ win streak snapped in extras
Mookie Betts and Will Smith homered, Freddie Freeman doubled twice and the Dodgers staged another late comeback to tie it. But they lost in 11 innings to the Astros to snap a four-game win streak.
-
June 25
Freddie Freeman joins the 2,000-hit club
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman collected his 2,000th career hit, just the 295th player in major league history to do so. Freeman earlier this season hit his 300th career home run.
-
June 25
Dodgers vs. Astros Game III chat
The Dodgers play the Astros on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.
-
June 25
Chris Taylor placed on injured list with right knee soreness
Chris Taylor was placed on the injured list with right knee soreness and the Dodgers recalled Yonny Hernández from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
-
June 23
Dodgers vs. Astros series info
The Dodgers host the Astros for for three games at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, the only 2023 meeting between these two interleague foes.
-
June 6
Dodgers-Astros on June 25 moved to ESPN
The Dodgers and Astros will play on ESPN’s ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ on June 25, the series finale at Dodger Stadium.