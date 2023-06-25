Dodgers notes: Young arms, Noah Syndergaard, Clayton Kershaw

Since making their debuts, both Bobby Miller and Emmet Sheehan have helped to suture the wounds that the Dodgers starting rotation has been forced to deal with. Despite Julio Urías undergoing a rehab assignment in hopes of returning to the rotation, it is clear that both Miller and Sheehan will continue to remain within the rotation for the foreseeable future.

Miller was off to an electric start through his first big league starts before running into trouble over his past two outings, surrendering 13 earned runs over 9⅔ innings in the process. Despite these recent obstacles, Miller still carries a record of 3-1 and now possesses an ERA of 4.13. Sheehan has been utterly dominant to begin his big league career, as the 23-year-old has allowed just three hits and two earned runs in two quality starts, each six innings.

J.P. Hoornstra of the Orange County Register provides an update on how Dave Roberts views both the righties so far through their careers, while evaluating where they will be within the rotation for the meantime:

“As it stands now, those two have really performed well and will continue to earn opportunities... Given the injuries and how it’s been for these guys to fill in more than admirably and carry themselves as such gives us a lot of confidence on the pitching side.”

Links

Noah Syndergaard has been out since June 8 dealing with blister issues, yet he was able to throw a simulated game session prior to Saturday’s win over the Astros. J.P. Hoornstra of the Orange County Register notes how Dave Roberts feels about Syndergaard’s progression: