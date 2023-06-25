Julio Urías strikes out 8 in 4 innings in rehab start for Rancho Cucamonga

Julio Urías pitched four innings in a minor league rehab start for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday afternoon, potentially his final step before returning from a left hamstring strain.

Urías struck out eight of his 15 batters faced against Lake Elsinore, a Padres affiliate, throwing exactly 60 pitches, which was the rough plan for this start.

He allowed a walk and two singles in the second inning for a run, but his other three innings were spotless. Urías retired his final eight batters faced.

IT’S ANOTHER PERFECT INNING FROM URIAS! pic.twitter.com/1c677qxFGM — Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (@RCQuakes) June 25, 2023

A fun note about the game came from Rancho Cucamonga play-by-play broadcaster Mike Lindskog, who noted that when Urías struck out Padres minor league catcher Ethan Salas in the second inning it was a matchup of the last two 16-year-olds to play in the California League.

It Urías is activated to start one of the games next weekend in Kansas City, he will have missed just over six weeks on the injured list.

Julio Urias on taking what he did best today & implementing it moving forward. pic.twitter.com/KvtFq7nD3L — Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (@RCQuakes) June 25, 2023

Urías’ hamstring injury was one day after Dustin May’s elbow injury, and the Dodgers have been in scramble mode since. After Urías’ start on May 18 in St. Louis, Dodgers starters have a 5.75 ERA in 29 games through Saturday, which doesn’t count the bullpen games used on June 11 and June 21.