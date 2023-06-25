Dodgers trade Andre Jackson to Pirates for cash considerations

The Dodgers on Sunday traded Andre Jackson to the Pirates for cash considerations, five days after the right-hander was designated for assignment.

Jackson, 27, had a 6.62 ERA and 5.77 xERA in seven games this season for the Dodgers, with 16 strikeouts and three walks in 17⅔ innings.

Drafted by the Dodgers in the 12th round in 2017 out of Utah, Jackson was a starting pitcher throughout the minors. He pitched in the majors for parts of the last three seasons, all in bulk relief, and collected four three-inning saves in his 14 major league games.

This year, in the majors and minors, Jackson’s role was bulk relief.

“Being a starter all the way up, I pride myself in getting as many innings as I can,” Jackson said in April. “I know that’s kind of my role this year, is go as deep and be as efficient as I can to help the bullpen out.”

Jackson was already optioned four times by the Dodgers this season, one shy of the limit of five options per player each season before having to place them on waivers. He’ll be out of option years after the season, so this move could have been foreseen.

The Pirates optioned Jackson to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.

He rode the up-and-down between Oklahoma City and Los Angeles in his three years on the Dodgers 40-man roster, including in 2021 getting called up four separate times for one day each. During his time in the majors, Jackson has a 4.15 ERA in 14 games, with 35 strikeouts and 13 walks in 39 innings.

Now Jackson heads to Pittsburgh, where perhaps he can find a little more roster stability.