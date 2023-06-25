Chris Taylor placed on injured list with right knee soreness

The Dodgers on Sunday placed Chris Taylor on the 10-day injured list with right knee soreness, something that’s been lingering for over a week. Utility man Yonny Hernández was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Taylor suffered the injury on June 16 against the Giants while running up the first base line, and didn’t start any of the six games since. He was limited to a pair of pinch-hit appearances against the Angels on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The injured list move is retroactive to Thursday, so the earliest Taylor could return is next Sunday, which is the final game for the Dodgers against the Royals in Kansas City.

Manager Dave Roberts called the injury a bone bruise on Sunday, per reporters on-site at Dodger Stadium.

Chris Taylor is going on the injured list. #Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Taylor’s knee just hasn’t gotten better since he suffered the injury. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) June 25, 2023

Chris Taylor had a right bone bruise that won’t heal without rest. Taylor headed to IL and Yonny Hernandez will be activated.



Max Muncy took live BP earlier today and is expected to return Tuesday in Denver according to Dave Roberts.#Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) June 25, 2023

With Max Muncy’s return from his own injured-list stint potentially coming Tuesday, Hernández’s latest stint in the majors could be a short one.

The utility infielder with Oklahoma City has split time almost evenly between shortstop and third base, hitting .260/.407/.385 with a 101 wRC+. Hernández had an 18-game on-base streak snapped on June 10, going just 2-for-24 since, but with six walks.

The switch-hitting Hernández has excelled as a left-handed batter this season, hitting .292/.477/.521 in 65 plate appearances.

Hernández was up in the majors earlier this season, but appeared in only one game, grounding out as a pinch-hitter on April 19.