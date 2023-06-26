Dodgers Week 13: A comeback week

The Dodgers offense wasn’t fully in sync last week, but the pitching was good enough to win four of five games over the Angels and Astros.

LA didn’t trail until Saturday, then overcame a four-run deficit in a comeback win. They erased a three-run deficit on Sunday, too, but couldn’t get over the hump in extra innings.

Overall, it was a good turnaround after ending the previous week by getting swept at home.

Batter of the week

Two off days and no day games meant Will Smith caught all five games last week, and he homered on both Saturday and Sunday, sporting a .992 OPS for the week.

Pitcher of the week

Clayton Kershaw made his fourth start with seven scoreless innings this season, blanking the Angels with five strikeouts on Tuesday in Anaheim. Tuesday was the third time in his last four starts that Kershaw earned a win after a Dodgers loss. The team has won seven of eight Kershaw starts this season when he follows a loss, with Kershaw himself 6-1 with a 2.40 ERA in those games.

Week 13 results

4-1 record

20 runs scored (4.00 per game)

15 runs allowed (3.00 per game)

.629 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

43-34 record

409 runs scored (5.31 per game)

362 runs allowed (4.70 per game)

.556 pythagorean win percentage (43-34)

Miscellany

Zeroing in: Clayton Kershaw on Tuesday against the Angels pitched the 64th start of at least seven innings in his illustrious career. That broke a tie with Hall of Famer Don Sutton for the most such starts in Dodgers history. Kershaw has the 15th-most such starts in major league history. Up next on the list are Jim Palmer (65 starts) and Bert Blyleven (68). Walter Johnson is the all-time leader with 113 scoreless starts of at least seven innings.

In this year, 2,000: Freddie Freeman doubled twice on Sunday, the latter his 2,000th career hit. Coupled with his 300th home run on May 18 this season, Freeman is one of only 98 players in major league history with both 2,000 hits and 300 home runs. He’s the 13th player to collect his 2,000th hit while with the Dodgers.

Transactions

Tuesday: Ryan Brasier was selected from Oklahoma City, and Bryan Hudson was optioned. Andre Jackson was designated for assignment.

Wednesday: Shelby Miller was placed on the injured list and is expected to miss at least 3-4 weeks with neck pain. Michael Grove was recalled.

Thursday: Tayler Scott, who was DFA’d last week, was traded to the Red Sox for cash.

Friday: Phil Bickford was activated off the IL after missing 16 games with lower back tightness, and Alex Vesia was optioned.

Sunday: Jackson was traded to the Pirates for cash.

Sunday: Chris Taylor landed on the IL with right knee soreness, retroactive to Thursday. Yonny Hernández was recalled.

Game results

Week 13 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Smith 18 3 5 0 2 4 0 3 5 21 0.278 0.381 0.611 0.992 Freeman 19 3 4 2 1 2 1 2 5 21 0.211 0.286 0.474 0.759 Rojas 12 2 3 1 0 0 0 3 3 15 0.250 0.400 0.333 0.733 Betts 18 3 3 0 2 4 1 0 6 21 0.167 0.190 0.500 0.690 Busch 16 1 3 2 0 2 0 2 5 18 0.188 0.278 0.313 0.590 Martinez 18 1 4 1 0 0 0 2 8 20 0.222 0.300 0.278 0.578 Peralta 14 1 2 0 1 2 0 1 3 15 0.143 0.200 0.357 0.557 Outman 18 2 4 1 0 1 1 0 7 18 0.222 0.222 0.278 0.500 Vargas 15 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 4 15 0.067 0.067 0.267 0.333 Starters 148 17 29 7 7 16 3 13 46 164 0.196 0.262 0.385 0.647 Heyward 8 2 3 0 1 3 0 1 3 11 0.375 0.455 0.750 1.205 Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0.000 0.500 0.000 0.500 DeLuca 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Bench 13 3 3 0 1 3 1 2 4 17 0.231 0.353 0.462 0.814 Offense 161 20 32 7 8 19 4 15 50 181 0.199 0.271 0.391 0.662

Week 13 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP Kershaw 1 1-0 7.0 5 0 0 2 5 0.00 1.000 Sheehan 1 1-0 6.0 3 2 2 2 4 3.00 0.833 Gonsolin 1 0-0 5.0 5 4 4 1 3 7.20 1.200 B.Miller 1 0-0 4.0 10 6 6 3 3 13.50 3.250 Starters 4 2-0 22.0 23 12 12 8 15 4.91 1.409 Phillips 4 0-0, 3 Sv 4.0 2 0 0 0 4 0.00 0.500 Graterol 3 0-0, Sv 4.0 1 1 0 2 3 0.00 0.750 Almonte 3 0-1 3.3 3 1 0 2 4 0.00 1.500 Ferguson 3 0-0 3.0 0 0 0 1 2 0.00 0.333 Bickford 1 1-0 2.0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 0.000 Grove 1 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 1 1 0.00 0.500 González 1 1-0 1.3 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 0.750 Robertson 1 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.000 Vesia 1 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0.00 1.000 Brasier 3 0-0 3.3 3 1 1 1 3 2.70 1.200 Bullpen 21 2-1, 4 Sv 25.0 10 3 1 8 23 0.36 0.720 Totals 25 4-1 47.0 33 15 13 16 38 2.49 1.043

The week ahead

The Dodgers hit the road to run the Harvey Pulliam gauntlet, playing the Rockies and Royals for three games each. Julio Urías is expected to be activated from the injured list during the weekend series in Kansas City. The pitching rotation is mostly a best guess.