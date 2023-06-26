Dodgers vs. Rockies series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers hit the road to play the Rockies for three games beginning Tuesday night at Coors Field, in their first trip of two trips to Denver this season.

It’s the first series between the two National League West foes in 12 weeks. The Dodgers won both games in a brief matchup on April 3-4 at Dodger Stadium, outscoring the Rockies 18-6.

Colorado is firmly entrenched in last place in the National League West at 31-49 (.388), with their minus-123 run differential the second-worst in the majors. The Rockies have been much better at home this season at 18-20. They just won a series over the Angels, though the weekend was more known by the Angels winning the middle game 25-1.

These two teams will meet again for four games from August 10-13 at Dodger Stadium, and then again for four games from September 26-28 at Coors Field in the final week of the season, a series that includes a scheduled split doubleheader on September 26.

Dodgers at Rockies schedule

Tuesday, 5:40 p.m. PT

Clayton Kershaw vs. Connor Seabold

SportsNet LA

Wednesday, 5:40 p.m.

TBD (Michael Grove?) vs. Kyle Freeland (L)

SportsNet LA

Thursday, 5:40 p.m.

Emmet Sheehan vs. Chase Anderson

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)