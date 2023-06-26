Dodgers minors: Kenneth Betancourt, Diego Cartaya, Payton Martin

Sunday in the minors was notable in that both Julio Urías and reliever Daniel Hudson made steps toward a potential return to the Dodgers next weekend in Kansas City. But there was plenty of other action among minor leaguers, too.

Player of the day

Rancho Cucamonga infielder Kenneth Betancourt had two hits and drove in four runs in the Quakes win. His two-run single in the second grabbed the lead when Urías was still in the game, and Betancourt singled home another run in the third. He later delivered another run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Four RBI tied a career high for Betancourt, who also drove in four one year and two days ago, also with the Quakes.

The 23-year-old Betancourt started at second base for the 32nd time this season. He’s also started 11 games at third base and twice at shortstop.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Matt Andriese had a rare clunker, allowing eight runs while recording only six outs in Oklahoma City’s loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s) to close out the first half. It was an unfamiliar role for Andriese, in that he pitched in relief after Hudson and Adam Kolarek covered the first two innings. But Andriese allowed eight hits, including a home run, and a walk among his 16 batters faced.

Shortstop Bryson Brigman tied his season high with four hits (also done June 9), driving in a run and scoring another. Drew Avans had three hits, stole two bases, scored two runs, and drove in another.

Rehab goes on

Jimmy Nelson pitched a scoreless sixth inning, allowing a single and a walk with one strikeout. It’s the sixth game for Nelson on this minor league rehab assignment, which began on June 10. Sunday’s appearance came on just one day rest, the quickest turnaround so far this season for the right-hander.

Double-A Tulsa

Four runs in the first inning was all for the Drillers, who were blown out by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals).

The first inning included two-run home runs by both Diego Cartaya and Jose Ramos.

Ramos getting the game started with a 2-run home run pic.twitter.com/qIuHUYZsUR — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) June 25, 2023

Cartaya’s home run number nine is looking fine! pic.twitter.com/ETTb0aZahS — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) June 25, 2023

After reliever Ryan Sublette opened the game with a scoreless inning, starter Ben Casparius allowed four runs in 3⅔ innings. Northwest Arkansas added four more runs in the seventh and three more runs in the eighth to put this game away.

High-A Great Lakes

Rain shortened a low-scoring affair to just five innings on Sunday, with the Loons falling to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers).

With Great Lakes trailing 2-1, Dalton Rushing led off the sixth by getting hit by a pitch. But then the rains came, and after an 88-minute delay the game was called.

Justin Wrobleski struck out five in his 4⅔ innings, but suffered the loss thanks to a two-run third inning.

Griffin Lockwood-Powell homered in the fourth inning for Great Lakes’ only run.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

In front of a big crowd with Urías starting, Rancho Cucamonga cruised to a win over the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres). Sunday’s attendance of 4,029 at LoanMart field was about 72 percent more than the Quakes’ average at home this season.

Eight different Quakes had at least one hit. Left fielder Luis Rodriguez, designated hitter Jorge Puerta, and first baseman Dayton Dooney all doubled and scored.

Payton Martin retired all nine batters he faced in three perfect innings to close out the win, striking out five.

Transactions

Triple-A: On Saturday, the recently optioned Alex Vesia was sent to the Arizona Complex League.

Double-A: Rancho Cucamonga bench coach Ronny Paulino joined the Tulsa coaching staff and will remain with the Drillers while manager Scott Hennessey begins his medical leave of absence Monday to begin treatments for Stage 3, curable squamous cell carcinoma in his neck.

Low-A: Julio Urías joined the Quakes on a rehab assignment. Pitcher Christian Romero was activated from the injured list after the 20-year-old right-hander missed five weeks. Romero pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Urías, and struck out three. Pitcher Ben Serunkuma was sent back to Arizona after getting the win Saturday in his full-season debut.

Sunday scores

The week ahead

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land [Astros]

Tulsa at Amarillo [D-backs]

Great Lakes vs. Lansing [A’s]

Rancho Cucamonga vs. Visalia [D-backs]

Monday and Tuesday are off days this week for the top four affiliates, with each team playing a six-game series through next Monday to take advantage of the July 4 holiday weekend crowds.