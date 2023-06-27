Max Muncy activated off injured list, Dodgers option Michael Busch to Triple-A

The Dodgers on Friday activated Max Muncy off the injured list after the third baseman missed 11 games with a left hamstring strain. Michael Busch was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Muncy suffered the injury while running to first base in the eighth inning on June 11 when the Dodgers were in Philadelphia. He said it was unrelated to the left hamstring cramp he suffered on May 28 at Tampa Bay, that it was on a different part of his leg. Muncy missed only one game with the cramp.

This time, Muncy missed 11 games, the last eight of which after the Dodgers placed him on the injured list on June 16, retroactive to June 13. He’s one of 27 Dodgers to miss time this season on either the injured list, bereavement list, or paternity list.

Muncy this season is hitting .191/.323/.474 with 18 home runs (tied for sixth-most in the National League) and a 115 wRC+, though he’s hitting just .135/.220/.297 with a 42 wRC+ over his last 20 games.

With Muncy on the injured list and Taylor limited by right knee pain before landing on the IL, Busch started the last seven games at third base. He had the go-ahead RBI single on Tuesday in Anaheim and the go-ahead RBI double on Friday against Houston. On the season, Busch is 9-for-45 (.200/.294/.267, 61 wRC+) in 15 games, with three doubles and six walks.